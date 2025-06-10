History’s Greatest Cities: Season 4
History's Greatest Cities: Barcelona.
Andrew Dowling journeys through the streets and sights of Barcelona, past and present
History's Greatest Cities: Antwerp.
Michael Pye roams the streets of the Belgian city dominated by a medieval fortress and graced by Baroque, Gothic and Renaissance monuments
History's Greatest Cities: New York City.
Kara Schlichting highlights how this iconic American metropolis became the sprawling tourist destination it is today
History's Greatest Cities: Buenos Aires.
Jason Wilson charts how a sleepy colonial backwater became the densely urban Argentine capital
History's Greatest Cities: Kingston.
Audra A Diptree heads over to the Jamaican capital to explore its turbulent history and vibrant culture
History's Greatest Cities: Beijing.
Jonathan Clements explores the lengthy history of the Chinese capital, which has been the home of a dozen different dynasties
History's Greatest Cities: Sydney.
Laila Ellmoos shares the history behind one of Australia's largest cities
History's Greatest Cities: Marrakech.
Barnaby Rogerson explores how the Moroccan city’s location drove its rise to dominance