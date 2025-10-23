In 1525, an army of revolting peasants seemed unstoppable – but a brutal end was on the horizon
Set alight by Reformation hopes and long-standing grievances, the German Peasants’ War looked like it might successfully upend the established order. Instead, it ended in catastrophe
Published: October 23, 2025 at 11:29 AM
Authors
James OsborneDigital content producer
James Osborne is a digital content producer at HistoryExtra where he writes, researches, and edits articles, while also conducting the occasional interview
Ad
Ad
Ad