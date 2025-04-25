Rooted in both seasonal and religious traditions, Hocktide marked the shift of the agricultural calendar from winter to summer, when those working the fields enjoyed a rare break and a chance to let loose after Lent with sports, games, eating and drinking.

But, at its core, Hocktide was a fundraising ritual with a mischievous twist.

Read more | The medieval church calendar: a guide to the holy days

The celebrations of medieval Hocktide: kidnapping men and women for money

The funds gathered during Hocktide often went to the local parish church. But how, precisely, were these funds gathered?

Hocktide was a time for the transfer of money, with the collection of rents and others dues. But more entertaining was the ritual innocent hostage-taking of the festival.

Henry VIII tried to ban Hocktide (Photo via Getty)

A perculiar Hocktide custom, on ‘Hock Monday’ women would capture men in the village, tying them up or blocking their passage, and demand a ransom for their release. The tables turned on ‘Hock Tuesday’ when the men did the same to the women.

However, these customs weren’t always uncontroversial. Henry VIII put a stop to the frivolities on account of them being too raucous, banning Hocktide during his reign (1509-47), but his daughter Elizabeth I reinstated them in 1575.

Modern Hocktide: only celebrated in one place

Today, the small Berkshire town of Hungerford is the only place keeping Hocktide alive.

It became a way to honour the town patron, John of Gaunt – a 14th-century prince and one-time de facto ruler of England – who granted grazing and fishing rights to the commoners of Hungerford.

As it was modified over the years, Hocktide became less about agriculture and ransom demands, and more about the legal administration of these rights. But the town kept their own peculiar customs.

Across two weeks of events after Easter, there’s the official ale tasting – when a select few get to check the quality of the local brew, in accordance with the 13th-century Assize of Bread and Ale that regulated and monitored the production of food – and the traditional macaroni cheese and watercress supper.

Hocktide’s highlight: Tutti Day

The unquestionable highlight of the festival, however, is Tutti Day, the second Tuesday after Easter.

It begins at 8am with the Bellman (essentially, a town crier) standing on the town hall balcony and summoning all “commoners of the Town and Manor of Hungerford” to the Hocktide Court at 9am. All must attend, or risk being fined a penny, to reestablish their grazing and fishing rights.

The court witnesses the first sitting of the new Hocktide Jury, made up of 12 people who had been chosen the previous Tuesday to serve for the next year, as well as the selection of the new Constable and Officers.

At the same time as the Hocktide Court, another custom is taking place. Back on the main street, Tutti Men and Women – dressed in top hats and tails, and carrying a pole decorated with flowers, ribbons and an orange – visit all the common right households and collect their dues.

Instead of money, though, they collect kisses from the residents (if they’re willing) in exchange for an orange, which is supplied by the accompanying helper, the Orange Scrambler.

Two Tutti Men lead a Hocktide procession (Photo via Getty)

A tradition has emerged that the Tutti Men and Women can even set up ladders to get a kiss from residents on upper floors. This procession lasts all day.

Meanwhile, a large luncheon is held at the Corn Exchange, comprising four courses, toasts, speeches and the ‘shoeing of the colts’. This is where a blacksmith enters the hall and hammers a farrier’s nail into the heel of the shoes of all the Hocktide newcomers, while other people hold their legs.

Tutti Day ends with everyone retiring to the Three Swans Hotel for anchovies on toast and a concert by the Hungerford Town Band.

Hocktide isn’t wrapped up, however, for a few more days, as there has to be the Court Leet, where new office holders are sworn in, and the Constable’s parade and service.

Ad