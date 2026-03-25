“Check your husband’s dunghill” – here’s why medieval society was obsessed with poo
In medieval societies, manure became a precious economic commodity. Here’s how – and why – it got put to use
Published: March 25, 2026 at 1:32 PM
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In medieval societies, manure became a precious economic commodity. Here’s how – and why – it got put to use
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