“Basically, as soon as you could walk, you were working as a child in the ancient world,” says historian and broadcaster Bettany Hughes, speaking on the HistoryExtra podcast.

“You were taking messages, you were expected to help out in the households and there is no doubt it was very tough.”

But how does a Roman childhood compare to the modern experience? And could today’s children have survived the streets of ancient Rome?

How the Romans disciplined their children

Roman society was deeply hierarchical, and that structure began at home. While mothers were central to early childcare, ultimate authority rested with the father. The paterfamilias – the male head of the household – had legal authority over the entire family, including the power to punish or disown children.

And discipline could be violent.

“They were chastised with canes and whips,” Hughes says. “It was a different experience to that of children in the 21st century.”

Hughes explains that a lot of what we know about childhood and parenting comes from Roman authors, who didn’t shy away from giving advice on child-rearing – often in stern or moralising tones.

Read more | Roman gods and goddesses: 17 of the most important deities of ancient Rome

“The Romans are very good at pontificating about how you should and shouldn't do things,” says Hughes. “There was a ‘spare the rod and spoil the child’ approach in ancient Rome – which is what then gets translated to Victorian Britain.”

Harsh discipline was justified as being part of the greater good, and this strictness reflected wider Roman ideals. Self-control, toughness and obedience were seen as core virtues – and childhood was where those lessons began.

This 1st-century BC funerary fresco from Porta Capena, Rome, depicts a man's wife and children in a solemn procession. Such scenes offer a glimpse into Roman funerary customs and the importance of family in commemorating the dead. (Photo by Getty Images)

Ancient Roman rites of passage

Despite the hardships, Roman children weren’t excluded from social or cultural life, and these moments could help to shape their sense of identity and community.

“Children in Roman times were allowed to attend festivals, which was one of the ways that they learned about their society,” Hughes explains.

One such event was Parentalia, held in February, when families visited the tombs of their ancestors to honour the dead – and establish a sense of reverence for their lineage.

“There were whole festivals that were dedicated to the ancestors,” says Hughes. “You were supposed to go to show that you understood there was a whole family tree behind you.”

For boys in their mid-teens, the most important transition came in March, during Liberalia – a coming-of-age celebration where adolescents received the toga virilis, or ‘toga of manhood’. The garment marked their new role as full Roman citizens. Hughes describes this as a “rite of passage … proving that they’d become real men.”

Children also joined in the December festival of Saturnalia, which included feasting, gift-giving and moments of role reversal – elements that would later influence Christmas traditions.

This Roman mosaic from Pompeii shows a slave boy working in a kitchen. (Photo by Getty Images)

Toys, games and play-fighting

Beyond the festivals, Roman childhood had its more mundane moments of daily joy. Archaeological finds suggest children, especially from wealthier households, had access to toys and games.

The games could be very simple, with playing pieces made from cheap or discarded materials. Hughes recounts how simple games like knucklebones – in which a number of small items are tossed and scored depending on how they landed – were played with “the ankle bones of sheep and goats and pigs”.

“It was really, really popular,” Hughes adds. “Everybody seemed to play knucklebones in the ancient world.”

Children from elite families had more elaborate options. “If you're really wealthy,” she says, “there were little mini-chariots pulled by goats that you could have as a well-to-do Roman child.”

Militarism was also woven into Roman culture, and that extended to toys too. “Young boys were given wooden daggers and swords to practise play-fighting with.”

Dolls also existed, and were more elaborate than you might expect, sometimes made of terracotta or ivory and designed with jointed limbs.

“We often think we do things better than people in the past,” Hughes says. “But actually, if you look at the dolls that they use, they were really sophisticated – with beautiful moving arms, moving legs, moving necks.”

Roman Britain | A short course from HistoryExtra Academy Member exclusive | In this four-week course, discover everything you need to know about Roman Britain, guided by Rob Collins, professor of frontier archaeology at Newcastle University. Explore the course now

Growing up in the shadow of death

However, not all children born would live to play knucklebones, or ride in goat-pulled chariots. The rate of child mortality in ancient Rome was shockingly high.

Historians estimate that between 30 and 50 per cent of children died before reaching the age of ten. Disease, poor nutrition and limited medical care were constant threats. Roman families often had many children, knowing some might not survive.

Read more | The Antonine Plague: the killer disease that devastated the Roman empire

Even so, children were mourned. Graves, reliefs and inscriptions show that Roman parents grieved deeply and commemorated lost children. But there was also a sense of pragmatic acceptance – another reason why children were expected to mature early.

Could a modern child survive in ancient Rome? They’d have to endure hard chores and physical discipline. But beyond the physicality of it, the required shift in attitude would be just as dramatic. Roman childhood was rooted in duty, hierarchy and resilience – it was, effectively, a short and tough training period for adulthood, with little room for error.

And yet, perhaps surprisingly, some aspects would still feel familiar: toys, family rituals, coming-of-age ceremonies and festivals. These were recognisable moments of childhood fun, in an otherwise brutal context.

Ad

Bettnay Hughes was speaking to Emily Briffett on the HistoryExtra podcast. Listen to the full conversation.