The Nuremberg Trials: the real history behind the post-WW2 tribunal that brought Nazi leaders to justice
A new film, starring Russell Crowe and Rami Malek, dramatises the Allies’ postwar quest to hold the surviving leaders of the German Reich to account at the Nuremberg Trials. Roger Moorhouse shares what really happened inside the courtroom where modern international justice was born
Published: November 7, 2025 at 4:34 PM
Authors
Roger MoorhouseHistorian and author
Roger Moorhouse is a historian specialising in modern German and Central European history, especially Nazi Germany and Poland during WW2.
Ad
Ad
Ad