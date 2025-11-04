420 years ago, a deadly conspiracy to kill Britain’s king nearly succeeded. What if it had worked?
In 1605, a small band of English Catholics tried to destroy the king, his family and parliament in a single explosion. This is what might have happened if Guy Fawkes had successfully lit the fuse
Published: November 4, 2025 at 12:10 PM
Authors
James OsborneDigital content producer
James Osborne is a digital content producer at HistoryExtra
