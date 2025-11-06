Death by Lightning real history: the true story of Charles Guiteau and a president’s assassination
Pick a word to describe the life of Charles Guiteau and you may go with ‘failure’. Another option would be ‘assassin’. So why did he murder James Garfield, 20th President of the United States?
Published: November 6, 2025 at 5:27 PM
Authors
Jonny WilkesFreelance writer
Jonny Wilkes is a former staff writer for BBC History Revealed, and he continues to write for both the magazine and HistoryExtra. He has BA in History from the University of York.
Ad
Ad
Ad