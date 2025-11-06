Who was the real Chester Arthur – and what was his relationship with James Garfield?
When US President James Garfield was assassinated in 1881, his Vice President, Chester A Arthur, assumed the presidency amid widespread distrust. But once viewed as a party insider tied to political corruption, Arthur surprised the nation
Published: November 6, 2025 at 5:30 PM
