12 podcasts about medieval history to listen to right now

12 podcasts about medieval history to listen to right nowRegister your interest for our FREE virtual Medieval Life and Death Festival, 18–22 May 2020
What have you always wanted to know about about medieval history? The chances are that your questions about life in the Middle Ages will be covered by these episodes of HistoryExtra podcast. From Katherine Harvey on cleanliness to Dan Jones on the crusades, HistoryExtra's content director David Musgrove rounds up 12 episodes you won't want to miss…
Back to the Black Death
I enjoyed recording this conversation recently, with Professor Jane Whittle from Exeter University, about the government’s response to Black Death in the mid-14th century. You don’t get more topical than that.
Back to the Black Death
I enjoyed recording this conversation recently, with Professor Jane Whittle from Exeter University, about the government’s response to Black Death in the mid-14th century. You don’t get more topical than that.
Want to find out even more about life in the Middle Ages? Here are some of our most popular articles…
Want to find out even more about life in the Middle Ages? Here are some of our most popular articles…
Medieval news
How did people actually get the medieval news? I had a fascinating chat with Dr Helen Birkett about her research into the way news travelled around medieval Europe, particularly focussing on the way that (bad) news was brought back from the Crusades to the west.
Medicine in the Middle Ages
One of our most popular podcasts of recent times because who doesn’t love medieval medicine? Elma Brenner goes into detail about how medicine was practiced, does some medieval first aid on me, and explains how mental health was important.
Simon de Montfort
Simon de Montfort is one of the big figures of medieval English history. Sophie Ambler talks through this dramatic life, explains why he matters, and considers his legacy.
Medieval myths busted
Hannah Skoda teases fact from fiction as she busts some of the most common myths of medieval history covering everything from women, height, children, and torture, through to hygiene and humour.
Eleanor of Aquitaine
Eleanor of Aquitaine is one of the most popular figures in medieval history, if listener numbers for this podcast on her are anything to go by. Historian Dan Jones does the interviewing on this for one for us, talking to Eleanor biographer Sara Cockerill.
Dan Jones on the Crusades
Another one for Dan Jones fans. Here, he is being interviewed, this time by another historian Helen Castor, about his book on the Crusades.
King John: medieval monster
Nicholas Vincent takes on the story of King John, and considers the life and legacy of the man who made a career out of military mishaps and ending up sealing Magna Carta.
Medieval bodies
Jack Hartnell on medieval bodies. How did people in the Middle Ages see their physical selves?
Mysticism in the Middle Ages
An in-depth look at medieval mysticism with Hetta Howes, and how women went to extreme lengths to get closer to God.
Castles, with Marc Morris
If there’s one man who knows castles, it’s Marc Morris. So here he is, giving chapter and verse on the fortifications that are the starting point for so many people’s enthusiasm for medieval history.