Who was Roscoe Conkling? The real story of how US politics’ ‘spoils system’ met its match
In the turbulent Republican Party of the late 1870s and early 1880s, Roscoe Conkling loomed as the hard-edged master of machine politics. Who was Conkling, and how did he ‘go to war’ with James Garfield, sparking a chain of events that would end with the president’s untimely death?
Published: November 11, 2025 at 3:50 PM
Authors
Elinor EvansDigital editor
Elinor Evans is digital editor of HistoryExtra.com. She commissions and writes history articles for the website, and regularly interviews historians for the award-winning HistoryExtra podcast
