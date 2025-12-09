Ad

  • Second World War

    Beyond the podcast: Nuremberg

    Want to delve further into the Nuremberg trials and the fall of the Nazi regime? HistoryExtra’s David Musgrove rounds up some essential reading, listening and viewing to help you navigate the campaign to bring the Third Reich’s criminals to justice

  • Stuart

    Beyond the podcastThe Gunpowder plot

    Want to delve further into the world of Guy Fawkes and the Gunpowder Plot? HistoryExtra's Danny Bird rounds up some essential reading to help you explore the religious tensions, political intrigue and lasting impact of this infamous act of treason

Authors

Kev LochunDeputy Digital Editor, HistoryExtra

Kev Lochun is Deputy Digital Editor of HistoryExtra.com and previously Deputy Editor of BBC History Revealed. As well as commissioning content from expert historians, he can also be found interviewing them on the award-winning HistoryExtra podcast.

