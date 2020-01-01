Accessibility Links

Exclusive podcasts

In these bonus podcast episodes that are exclusive to HistoryExtra.com, you’ll find talks from historians including Dan Jones, Anita Anand and Janina Ramirez…

Anita Anand (Image by Sukhi Dhanda).
20th Century

Exclusive podcast Anita Anand on an orphan radicalised by the Amritsar massacre

Dan Jones. (Photograph by Steve Sayers)
Medieval

Exclusive podcast Dan Jones on the human stories of the crusades

Dominic Sandbrook
20th Century

Exclusive podcast Dominic Sandbrook on the 1980s

Historian Lauren Johnson
Medieval

Exclusive podcast Lauren Johnson on the life and death of Henry VI

Historian Peter Caddick-Adams
Second World War

Exclusive podcast Peter Caddick Adams on whether D-Day could have failed

Historian Nicola Tallis
Tudor

Exclusive podcast Nicola Tallis on the life of Margaret Beaufort

Historian Janina Ramirez
Medieval

Exclusive podcast Janina Ramirez on extraordinary medieval women