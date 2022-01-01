History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
  1. Home
  2. HistoryExtra podcast | Listen now to history podcasts
  3. Browse HistoryExtra podcast episodes by topic

Browse HistoryExtra podcast episodes by topic

Pod Natalie Haynes WL
General ancient history

Ancient history podcast episodes

100 women who changed the world
General Modern

Women’s history podcasts: 18 HistoryExtra episodes not to miss

Fresco by Memmo di Filippuccio, Palazzo Comunale, San Gimignano/Tuscany (Photo by Alamy)
Medieval

12 podcasts about medieval history to listen to right now

A slave in chains expressing the inhumanity of slavery with the words 'Am I not a man and a brother?', 1774. (Photo by Getty Images)
General Modern

8 podcasts about slavery and the slave trade to listen to right now

The best Tudor podcasts to listen to right now. (Photo by Alamy)
Tudor

9 podcasts about the Tudors to listen to right now

Podcast-Website-large-Jane-Ridley-5edbaf2
Victorian

7 podcasts about Queen Victoria and the Victorians to listen to right now

Mary Queen of Scots, after Nicholas Hilliard, 16th century, National Portrait Gallery, London. (Photo by SuperStock)
Tudor

7 podcasts about British kings and queens to listen to right now

Clash between the English Temeraire and the French Redoutable ships during the Battle of Trafalgar, October 21, 1805. (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images)
General History

9 podcasts about war and military history to listen to right now

Viking ships sailing towards unknown land. (Photo by Getty Images)
Viking

9 podcasts about the Vikings to listen to right now

B-17 bombers make their way to England to aid the British in WW2, April 1942. (Photo by Getty Images)
Second World War

WW2 podcasts: 9 top episodes about the Second World War

Tutankhamun: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh presented by Viking Cruises opens at the Saatchi Gallery on 2 November. Tickets on-sale now, please visit: www.tutankhamun-london.com
Ancient Egypt

6 podcasts about ancient Egypt to listen to right now

Detail of the processional frieze Ara Pacis Augustae, Rome. (Photo by Alamy)
Roman

7 podcasts about the Romans to listen to right now

The perimeter fence of the Nazi concentration camp at Auschwitz. (Photo by Getty Images)
Second World War

Auschwitz and the Holocaust: 5 podcasts to listen to

Jane Seymour – HistoryExtra podcast. (Image by Getty Images)
Tudor

11 podcasts about royal women from history to listen to right now

3 podcasts about the French Revolution
Georgian

3 podcasts about the French Revolution to listen to right now

More episodes