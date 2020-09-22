Calling all HistoryExtra podcast listeners! Tell us what you think
Calling all HistoryExtra podcast listeners!
Take part in our research about the HistoryExtra podcast for your chance to win!
It shouldn’t take longer than 10 minutes and, as a thank you for taking part, UK residents who complete it will be given the opportunity to enter our prize draw for the chance to win one of two £100 eGift cards to spend at Waterstones!
The survey will be available to complete until 11.59pm on Sunday 4 October 2020.
The HistoryExtra Podcast Team.